Collecting Relief Supplies for Puerto Rico



Westporters today donated relief supplies for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico that filled a U-Haul truck and six vans, according to organizer M. J. Sansolo, who runs the What Up Westport Facebook group. She said she was overwhelmed by the response of residents who brought supplies to the Westport Library parking lot over a two-hour period. The supplies will be taken to a collection point in the Bronx, New York. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

