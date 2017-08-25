Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Rotary Club's Annual Lobster Fest will be held Saturday September 16, 2017
Westport Wash & Wax Annual Good Neighbor Day Car Wash to benefit Homes with Hope, Friday, September 1, 8 am to 6 pm, 791 PRE Westport
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Friday, August 25, 2017

Cold Dig to Find Hot Fire

WestportNow.com Image
Westport firefighters tonight dig into a freezer at Trader Joe’s, 400 Post Road East, tossing aside ice cream and other frozen goods to get at the source of a smoky fire. The store was evacuated just before 9 p.m. as smoke filled the premises. The fire was confined to the freezer and there were no injuries. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

       Share

Posted 08/25/17 at 09:30 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy