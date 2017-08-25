Cold Dig to Find Hot Fire



Westport firefighters tonight dig into a freezer at Trader Joe’s, 400 Post Road East, tossing aside ice cream and other frozen goods to get at the source of a smoky fire. The store was evacuated just before 9 p.m. as smoke filled the premises. The fire was confined to the freezer and there were no injuries. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

