Cocktail Party to Discuss Threats to Long Island Sound, Other Topics

Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Threats to Long Island Sound and how shoreline residents can take action to protect and restore are among topics to be discussed today at a Westport sunset cocktail party.
The event, open to the public, is hosted by Westport real estate agent Judy Michaelis and Westport attorney Eileen Lavigne Flug. It will feature presentations by Save the Sound and the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA).
Curt Johnson, executive director of Connecticut Fund for the Environment and its bi-state program Save the Sound, will discuss threats to the Sound, an announcement said. Jennifer Sherratt of FEMA’s National Flood Services will talk about managing flood risks and coastal living.
The event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 32 Edgewater Hillside will include light refreshments and entertainment. Donations to support Save the Sound’s work to stop polluters and restore coastal habitats are encouraged but not required. Email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to register.
Comments
