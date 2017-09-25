Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Sunday, September 24, 2017

Cockenoe Cleanup

WestportNow.com Image
A contingent of Scouts and adults from Westport Troop 36 helped the town clean up Cockenoe Island today by gathering and removing trash. Large items of debris and a dozen bags filled with smaller items were transported back by members of Saugatuck Church, the sponsor of Troop 36. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

