Cockenoe Cleanup

Sunday, September 24, 2017
A contingent of Scouts and adults from Westport Troop 36 helped the town clean up Cockenoe Island today by gathering and removing trash. Large items of debris and a dozen bags filled with smaller items were transported back by members of Saugatuck Church, the sponsor of Troop 36. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
