Coastal Flood Warning Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Warning for Westport and area, which is in effect from noon to 4 p.m. today.

Tidal departures will be around 3.5-feet above astronomical tides this afternoon, it said.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding is expected around the times of high tide this afternoon.

High tide in Westport is 1:24 p.m.