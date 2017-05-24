Coastal Flood Advisory Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for Westport and area from 10 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday.

It said to expect tidal departures around 1 foot above astronomical tides tonight and 1- to 1.5 feet Thursday morning and Thursday night.

The advisory said there would be minor flooding around the times of high tide Thursday night.

Also, there would be brief and localized minor flooding possible with tonight’s and Thursday morning high tide.

The Weather Service said to expect minor flooding of the most vulnerable waterfront and shoreline roads and adjacent properties due to the height of storm tide or wave splash over Thursday night.

Expect inundation of 1- to 1.5 feet above ground level in the lowest lying spots. A few road closures are likely with a low threat of property damage, the Weather Service said.