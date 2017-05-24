Coastal Flood Advisory Issued

Wednesday, May 24, 2017
The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for Westport and area from 10 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday.
It said to expect tidal departures around 1 foot above astronomical tides tonight and 1- to 1.5 feet Thursday morning and Thursday night.
The advisory said there would be minor flooding around the times of high tide Thursday night.
Also, there would be brief and localized minor flooding possible with tonight’s and Thursday morning high tide.
The Weather Service said to expect minor flooding of the most vulnerable waterfront and shoreline roads and adjacent properties due to the height of storm tide or wave splash over Thursday night.
Expect inundation of 1- to 1.5 feet above ground level in the lowest lying spots. A few road closures are likely with a low threat of property damage, the Weather Service said.
Posted 05/24/17 at 04:17 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: House Dems Say ‘Budgetary Relief’ is the Price of a New Casino
Previous entry: New Look to Playhouse Entrance
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East