Coastal Flood Advisory Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory for Westport and area, which is in effect from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

It said tidal departures will be 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 ft above astronomical tides.

As a result, minor to locally moderate coastal flooding is expected around the times of high tide Tuesday afternoon.

High tide in Westport on Tuesday is 1:24 p.m.