Coastal Flood Advisory Issued

Monday, March 13, 2017
The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood advisory for Westport and area, which is in effect from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
It said tidal departures will be 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 ft above astronomical tides.
As a result, minor to locally moderate coastal flooding is expected around the times of high tide Tuesday afternoon.
High tide in Westport on Tuesday is 1:24 p.m.
Posted 03/13/17 at 07:57 AM
Comments
