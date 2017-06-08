Coalition for Westport Calls for Scrapping Planning Draft

By James Lomuscio

UPDATE The Coalition for Westport, a minority party that touts responsible growth as its goal, today called for a halt and a do-over of the town Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) currently under way by the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z).

The P&Z is scheduled to continue plan discussions tonight with input from the public. The POCD is the main land use planning document for the town.

“No board or commission, no matter how conscientious and well intentioned, can claim to speak for the entire citizenry,” said Lawrence Weisman, a retired land use attorney speaking on behalf of the Coalition in a statement.

It said the March draft of the plan by Planimetrics, the commission’s paid consultant, was not made public.

“It took a FOIA request by an RTM member for us to get it so we could ascertain which of the consultant’s recommendations were included and what was eliminated,” Weisman said.

“It turns out that there are significant differences between the March and April drafts and that many of the consultant’s recommendations have been eliminated without public discussion or even discussion among the Commission as a whole,” he added. “So how did these changes come about?”

He also faulted the process, saying that to date there has only been one public information meeting has noticed, one press release issued about availability of an online survey, and four published articles on WestportNow.

“Compare that to the process which resulted in the 2007 POCD which involved four public workshops attended by hundreds of Westporters, 400 interviews conducted by an outside consultant, an independent Staples High School survey with 382 participants, and more than 50 articles in the Westport News,” Weisman said.

He added that $2 million in planning studies completed since 2007 “have been totally ignored,” including the Downtown Study, the Saugatuck Watershed and Deadman’s Brook studies, several public transportation and bicycle studies, “and others.”

Weisman also criticized the POCD draft process, saying it will result in an emphasis on preservation of open space “that the town worked hard to buy without consideration of shared uses to meet community needs.”

The statement recommended that the document be withdrawn from consideration, that the 2007 POCD be ratified and reenacted to comply with statutory requirements, “and that we start over with the goal of revising the 2007 version in an open, inclusive process as soon as that can be accomplished.”

Here is the full text of the statement issued by Weisman:

“The Plan of Conservation and Development, which is required by statute to be revisited every 10 years, is a foundational document in the land use process which is intended to identify community needs and chart a course for future development.

“In order to accomplish its purpose community participation and open dialogue are necessary. No board or commission, no matter how conscientious and well intentioned, can claim to speak for the entire citizenry.

“A FLAWED PROCESS ALWAYS YIELDS A FLAWED RESULT

“In the present instance, the Planning & Zoning Commission has utterly failed to act in a transparent manner so as to engage the wider community in the review and drafting process, with the result that the document being considered this evening is woefully incomplete and inadequate.

““THE FLAWED PROCESS:

“1. The March draft by Planimetrics, the Commission’s paid consultant, was not made public. It took a FOIA request by an RTM member for us to get it so we could ascertain which of the consultant’s recommendations were included and what was eliminated.

“It turns out that there are significant differences between the March and April drafts and that many of the consultant’s recommendations have been eliminated without public discussion or even discussion among the Commission as a whole. So how did these changes come about?

“2. As of this date only one (1) public information meeting has been noticed, one press release issued about availability of an online survey, and four (4) articles in Westport Now.

“Compare that to the process which resulted in the 2007 POCD which involved four (4) public workshops attended by hundreds of Westporters, 400 interviews conducted by an outside consultant, an independent Staples High School survey with 382 participants, and more than 50 articles in the Westport News.

“3. Some $2 million in planning studies completed since 2007 have been totally ignored. These include the Downtown Study, (most of which has been eliminated despite having been included in the consultant’s March draft), the Saugatuck Watershed and Deadman’s Brook studies, several public transportation and bicycle studies, and others.

“4. Although this is supposed to be an update of the 2007 Plan, the Commission has failed to provide a succinct review of changes and recommendations.

“THE FLAWED RESULT:

“1. Key recommendations of the Downtown Plan have been eliminated despite the consultant’s recommendations.

“2. Preservation of the Cribari bridge has been referenced multiple times in advance of full public discussion of alternatives.

“3. Language changes render the document less objective and more like a marketing piece than a planning tool, making inappropriate use of ‘thought bubbles’ representing unsubstantiated viewpoints, (‘Will driverless cars replace the need for fixed-route buses?’)

“4. Increased emphasis on preservation of open space ‘that the town worked hard to buy’ without consideration of shared uses to meet community needs.

“OUR CONCLUSIONS and RECOMMENDATION:

“So, at this point in the process, which is supposed to conclude by adoption by the BOS [Board of Selectmen] in September, the public has no idea what is going on, how we got where we are, or what will be the end result.

“Since It is too late to do this properly, and since there is no impediment to revising a POCD more frequently than every 10 years, the Coalition recommends that the document be withdrawn from consideration, that the 2007 POCD be ratified and reenacted to comply with statutory requirements, and that we start over with the goal of revising the 2007 version in an open, inclusive process as soon as that can be accomplished.”