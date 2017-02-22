Coach P: ‘Mike Had Charisma’

Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Staples High School football coach Marce Petroccio was among speakers at today’s Saugatuck Congregational Church service for Mike Connors, former Staples player and coach, former Syracuse University player, and longtime bartender at Westport’s Black Duck Café. “Mike had charisma,” he said of Connors, who died Feb. 15 at age 58. “He could even make the worst player on a team feel like he was the best player on the team. Mike loved Staples High School football. The only thing in life he liked more was his family.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/22/17 at 01:48 PM
