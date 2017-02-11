CNN Spotlights Westport White Privilege Essay Contest

Saturday, February 11, 2017
It was CNN’s turn today to spotlight TEAM Westport’s white privilege essay, which sparked national attention. Host Michael Smerconish interviewed TEAM Westport Chair Harold Bailey about the contest. He offered to bring the winner on his program either on television or Sirius Radio to read the essay. Bailey said the winner should be announced about April 3. See the complete interview HERE. The program repeats at 6 p.m. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo from CNN
Posted 02/11/17 at 12:50 PM
Comments
