Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Buy your tickets now, Stand Up for Homes with Hope, Hasan Minjaj, November 4, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Friday, September 15, 2017

Close Up View

WestportNow.com Image
Ten-year-old Aron Hedberg tonight gets a close up view of one of the self portraits in the Westport Arts Center “Vivian Maier - A Lifetime of Photographs” exhibit at an opening reception. The exhibition features more than 70 color and black and white photos taken by the secretive nanny-photographer during her lifetime. It will be on view through Nov. 10.  (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Leslie LaSala for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/15/17 at 08:18 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy