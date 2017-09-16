Close Up View



Ten-year-old Aron Hedberg tonight gets a close up view of one of the self portraits in the Westport Arts Center “Vivian Maier - A Lifetime of Photographs” exhibit at an opening reception. The exhibition features more than 70 color and black and white photos taken by the secretive nanny-photographer during her lifetime. It will be on view through Nov. 10. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Leslie LaSala for WestportNow.com

