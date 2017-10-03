Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Westport Restaurant Week runs from October 1st - 15th, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Tuesday, October 03, 2017

Clergy to Gather Wednesday to Show Solidarity With Las Vegas

The Westport Weston Clergy Association will gather Wednesday for a vigil on the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge in Westport’s center from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. to show solidarity with the people of Las Vegas, it was announced today.

WestportNow.com Image
Rabbi Jeremy Wiederhorn: Welcomes public participation. Contributed photo

Rabbi Jeremy Wiederhorn of The Conservative Synagogue and president of the Interfaith Clergy Association of Westport and Weston said the event is a response to the Sunday shooting that killed 59 and injured more than 500.

He said: “We will be holding the banner currently on display outside the United Methodist Church which quotes Maya Angelou as saying, ‘Hate has caused a lot of problems in this world, but it hasn’t solved one yet.’” 

Added Wiederhorn: “We welcome members of the community to join us for a silent prayer vigil as we stand together against hate and violence.”

 

       Share

Posted 10/03/17 at 04:44 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy