Clergy to Gather Wednesday to Show Solidarity With Las Vegas

Tuesday, October 03, 2017
The Westport Weston Clergy Association will gather Wednesday for a vigil on the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge in Westport’s center from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. to show solidarity with the people of Las Vegas, it was announced today.
Rabbi Jeremy Wiederhorn of The Conservative Synagogue and president of the Interfaith Clergy Association of Westport and Weston said the event is a response to the Sunday shooting that killed 59 and injured more than 500.
He said: “We will be holding the banner currently on display outside the United Methodist Church which quotes Maya Angelou as saying, ‘Hate has caused a lot of problems in this world, but it hasn’t solved one yet.’”
Added Wiederhorn: “We welcome members of the community to join us for a silent prayer vigil as we stand together against hate and violence.”
Posted 10/03/17 at 04:44 PM Permalink
Comments
Previous entry: Police Seek ‘Suspicious’ Male in Bus Stop Incident
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
BE YOUR BEST SELF
CONTACT US
to LEARN MORE
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Already too late.
Not too late.
@joshuawongcf
#JoshuaWong
#UmbrellaMovement
Adolfo's Umbrellas