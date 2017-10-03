Clergy to Gather Wednesday to Show Solidarity With Las Vegas

The Westport Weston Clergy Association will gather Wednesday for a vigil on the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge in Westport’s center from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. to show solidarity with the people of Las Vegas, it was announced today.



Rabbi Jeremy Wiederhorn: Welcomes public participation. Contributed photo Welcomes public participation.

Rabbi Jeremy Wiederhorn of The Conservative Synagogue and president of the Interfaith Clergy Association of Westport and Weston said the event is a response to the Sunday shooting that killed 59 and injured more than 500.

He said: “We will be holding the banner currently on display outside the United Methodist Church which quotes Maya Angelou as saying, ‘Hate has caused a lot of problems in this world, but it hasn’t solved one yet.’”

Added Wiederhorn: “We welcome members of the community to join us for a silent prayer vigil as we stand together against hate and violence.”