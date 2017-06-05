Clearing the Way for BOOKED for the Evening



The Westport Library’s Great Hall was being cleared today for tonight’s annual BOOKED for the Evening event honoring Alan Alda. Event coordinator Kelle Ruden said the layout “is also sort of a sneak preview of the Transformation Project which includes the stage location and the unobstructed view despite the large attendance.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

