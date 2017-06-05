Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Monday, June 05, 2017

Clearing the Way for BOOKED for the Evening

WestportNow.com Image
The Westport Library’s Great Hall was being cleared today for tonight’s annual BOOKED for the Evening event honoring Alan Alda. Event coordinator Kelle Ruden said the layout “is also sort of a sneak preview of the Transformation Project which includes the stage location and the unobstructed view despite the large attendance.”  (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

