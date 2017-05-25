Clearing the Road

Thursday, May 25, 2017
Crews work today to clear a tree which fell on power lines on Prospect Road. Power was knocked out for several hours to about 180 customers in the area. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 05/25/17 at 03:06 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Parks & Rec Commission Seeks Public Input
Previous entry: Unexpected Visitors at Library
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East