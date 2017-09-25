Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Restaurant Week runs from October 1st - 15th, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, September 23, 2017

Cleaning Up Westport Beaches

WestportNow.com Image
Members of the National Charity League, Inc. (NCL, Inc.), Westport Chapter today participated in Save the Sound beach clean up events at Westport’s Compo Beach (above) and Burying Hill Beach. They worked for three hours at Compo Beach and two hours at Burying Hill Beach. Items collected included more than 1,000 cigarette filters and hundreds of plastic food wrappers, bottles, caps, and packaging. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

       Share

Posted 09/23/17 at 06:01 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: Salad Line

Previous entry: Return to Summer