Cleaning Up Westport Beaches

Saturday, September 23, 2017
Members of the National Charity League, Inc. (NCL, Inc.), Westport Chapter today participated in Save the Sound beach clean up events at Westport’s Compo Beach (above) and Burying Hill Beach. They worked for three hours at Compo Beach and two hours at Burying Hill Beach. Items collected included more than 1,000 cigarette filters and hundreds of plastic food wrappers, bottles, caps, and packaging. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 09/23/17 at 06:01 PM Permalink
Comments
