Cleaning Up

Sunday, September 17, 2017
Members of the Staples High School SLOBs (Service League of Boys) were among volunteers assisting today in the Westport Rotary Club clean up following Saturday’s LobsterFest. The event attracted more than 1,200 persons. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
