Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Buy your tickets now, Stand Up for Homes with Hope, Hasan Minjaj, November 4, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Sunday, September 17, 2017

Cleaning Up

WestportNow.com Image
Members of the Staples High School SLOBs (Service League of Boys) were among volunteers assisting today in the Westport Rotary Club clean up following Saturday’s LobsterFest. The event attracted more than 1,200 persons. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/17/17 at 10:07 AM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy