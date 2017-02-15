Claudia L. Hurd, 95

Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Claudia L. Hurd of Westport died Feb. 9 at home. She was 95.
The wife of the late Justin “Jud” Hurd was born in Cleveland, Ohio on Dec. 25, 1921 and was the daughter of the late Philip and Valerie (Vanko) Lipp.
A Westport resident since 1964, she was a graduate of Rhodes High School and Spencerian Business College, both in Cleveland. Some of her many interests included collecting books and browsing in bookstores, sewing and knitting, playing her piano, writing poetry, and her French conversation group.
Survivors include one son: Philip Hurd and his wife Janet (Kelley) of Lexington, Massachusetts, and three grandchildren: Audrey, Grace, and Annie.
Friends are invited to attend a funeral on Friday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m., meeting directly at Saugatuck Congregational Church, 245 Post Road East. Interment will follow in Willowbrook Cemetery, 395 Main St
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Claudia’s memory be made to Westport Library, 20 Jesup Road, Westport CT 06880. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.hardingfuneral.com.
