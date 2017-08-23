Citizens Police Academy to Begin Sept. 29

Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Building on the program’s success last year, the Westport Police Department will again offer a Citizens Police Academy beginning Friday, Sept. 29, police said today.
“Participants will gain a better understanding of the role of the police department in the community,” said Lt. Jillian Cabana
She said the nine-week academy can accommodate up to 24 community members ages 21 and older in classes designed to take them through the various aspects of law enforcement.
“They will learn about the different divisions and specialized units of the department as well as how the department operates,” Cabana said.” Participants will observe demonstrations and get hands on experience with some of the equipment we use every day.”
With Westport officers serving as instructors, participants will have the opportunity to experience a ride-along with a patrol officer and receive CPR/AED certification.
Class will meet Fridays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. for five weeks and on Tuesdays for the remaining four weeks of the program.
Applications, which can be picked up at police headquarters, are due by Tuesday, Sept. 12. For further information, contact Cabana at (203) 341-6009.
Posted 08/23/17 at 06:02 PM Permalink
Comments
Previous entry: Leifer, Waldman Buy Sconset Square for $5 Million
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East