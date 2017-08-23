Citizens Police Academy to Begin Sept. 29

Building on the program’s success last year, the Westport Police Department will again offer a Citizens Police Academy beginning Friday, Sept. 29, police said today.



Graduates of last year’s Citizens Academy posed for a group picture. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

“Participants will gain a better understanding of the role of the police department in the community,” said Lt. Jillian Cabana

She said the nine-week academy can accommodate up to 24 community members ages 21 and older in classes designed to take them through the various aspects of law enforcement.

“They will learn about the different divisions and specialized units of the department as well as how the department operates,” Cabana said.” Participants will observe demonstrations and get hands on experience with some of the equipment we use every day.”

With Westport officers serving as instructors, participants will have the opportunity to experience a ride-along with a patrol officer and receive CPR/AED certification.

Class will meet Fridays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. for five weeks and on Tuesdays for the remaining four weeks of the program.

Applications, which can be picked up at police headquarters, are due by Tuesday, Sept. 12. For further information, contact Cabana at (203) 341-6009.