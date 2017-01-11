Christopher Byron, 72

Christopher Byron of Weston, a former Westport resident, prizewinning business journalist and New York Times best-selling author, died Jan. 7. He was 72.



Christopher Byron: financial journalist. File photo financial journalist.

Byron’s career in business journalism spanned over 40 years, including editor positions at both Time and Forbes and contributing editor for publications such as Esquire, Playboy, Men’s Health, and Worth.

From 1995 to 2000, his “Back of the Envelope” column in the New York Observer exposed the swindlers and con artists from Wall Street to Silicon Valley.

He then wrote a weekly column for Bloomberg News and a column for the New York Post, and he wrote for TheStreet.com, all about similar subjects.

Byron wrote “The Bottom Line” column for New York magazine from 1989 to 1994 for which he was nominated for a National Magazine Award.

He authored six books including The New York Times best-selling unauthorized biography about Martha Stewart, a former Westport resident, that was made into made-for-TV movie and aired on NBC.

Byron was born on Dec. 27, 1944 in Washington, D.C. and grew up in Westport on Blue Water Hill.

He dropped out of Stamford High School in 1962 to join the Navy. In 1964, he enrolled at Yale College, graduating in 1968. While at Yale he met Maria Los and they married on June 4, 1968 in Mount Vernon, New York. He went on to receive a law degree from the Columbia University School of Law.

In his early days, he was a foreign correspondent for Time Magazine working in Bonn, Germany and London.

Byron is survived by his now ex-wife Maria Byron, daughters Katy Poats and Jana Byron, son Nick Byron and brother Kevin Byron.

A wake will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, noon to 3 p.m., at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Ave., Norwalk followed by a memorial service.

Contributions may be sent to the Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation on whose board he served: Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation, c/o Jeannette Woodruff, CPA, 3819 Park Ave., Wilmington, NC 28403; Yale University’s Journalism Initiative, or the Authors Guild Foundation, 31 East 32nd St., 7th floor, New York, NY 10016.