Sunday, February 19, 2017
As temperatures soared into the 60s, Westport’s Compo Beach was thronged with visitors today. Some dogs romped in the sand and water, but this pooch was satisfied just chilling out in the brilliant sunshine. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
Posted 02/19/17 at 02:24 PM
