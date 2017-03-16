Chief: Cameras Help Nab Car Break-in Suspects

UPDATE A tip from a passerby and monitoring of a live surveillance camera feed from the Green’s Farms Metro-North station today led to the arrest of two New York men and a juvenile on attempted car break-in and other charges, police said.



Jancarlos Cabral (l) and Adelmir Olivia: held on $10,000 bond. Westport Police photos held on $10,000 bond.

Police Chief Foti Koskinas first disclosed the arrests tonight at a meeting of the Board of Finance during a discussion about the railroad parking budget. A short time later, police issued a news release on the incident.

Koskinas said the arrests took place in lot No. 1 at the station – the large lot across New Creek Road from the railroad station house. The police statement said a passersby alerted police to the three suspects.

It said police responded to the station at 11 a.m. following receipt of a report of suspicious people attempting to make entry into vehicles.

While patrol officers were responding to the scene, members of the Westport Police Detective Bureau began monitoring the live streaming video from Green’s Farms station, said Lt. Eric Woods.

“Detectives were able to locate the suspects on camera, monitor their activities and update responding units,” he said.

“The first arriving units immediately located two males wearing dark clothing and watched as they attempted to gain entry into at least two different vehicles by lifting or manipulating door handles.”

Woods said while patrol officers were investigating the incident, detectives were able to positively identify the suspects that the officers was speaking with as those captured on video surveillance.

A third suspect was found hiding in a vehicle that they drove to the station, he said. “Video surveillance also captured the suspects attempting to steal a vehicle, but retreated as patrol officers arrived on scene,” Woods added.

He identified those arrested as Oliva, Adelmir, 19, and Cabral Jancarlos, 20, both of the Bronx, New York. The third suspect was not identified because he is a juvenile. Adelmir and Jancarlos were held in lieu of $10,000 bond while the juvenile was sent to the Bridgeport juvenile detention facility.

Adelmir and Cabral were each charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree larceny and conspiracy. Adelmir was also charged with criminal impersonation and marijuana possession. The juvenile faces burglary, conspiracy and criminal impersonation charges.

No court date was given.

Last month at the same station, Koskinas was personally involved in the arrest of two New York men for attempted to cash a fraudulent money order. (See WestportNow Feb. 24, 2017)