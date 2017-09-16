Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Saturday, September 16, 2017

Checking Out Report of Roof Smoke

Westport firefighters today responded to 130 Cross Highway on a report of smoke on the roof and possible fire. Reports from the scene said no fire was found. A portion of Cross Highway was closed because of fire apparatus on the roadway. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

