Checking Out Report of Roof Smoke

Saturday, September 16, 2017
Westport firefighters today responded to 130 Cross Highway on a report of smoke on the roof and possible fire. Reports from the scene said no fire was found. A portion of Cross Highway was closed because of fire apparatus on the roadway. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
Posted 09/16/17 at 12:01 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Ready for LobsterFest
Previous entry: A Surprising Day Ends With GOP Budget Heading to Malloy — For a Veto
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East