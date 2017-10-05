Charles H. Halper, 81

Charles “Chuck” Herbert Halper died Oct. 5 at his Westport home of heart failure. He was 81.



Contributed photo

Born in Brooklyn, New York on June 19, 1936, he was raised in White Plains, New York and went to White Plains High School (class of ’54) where he was a standout athlete in football, basketball and baseball.

He attended Colgate University (class of ‘58) where he was a catcher for the varsity baseball team and a history major. After college, he married his high school sweetheart, Roe, in 1959 and moved to Westport, where they raised their family.

He was the founder of Halper Associates, Inc., a financial services/insurance firm in Westport, since 1960. He brought his brother Stan into the business and then Chuck’s son David joined him in early 1988.

Chuck retired from Halper Associates in 2006. David is now the co-managing principal with Lee Rawiszer of Paradigm Financial Partners, LLC, in Westport.

Chuck was known for his keen sense of humor, sharp wit, philanthropic and fundraising efforts, an avid golfer and tennis player, patron of the arts, world traveler and most of all, devoted family man.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rose Lee “Roe” Halper, his son David Halper (Jill) of Weston, his daughter Jan Scaglia (Kenneth) of Weston, his four grandchildren, Elana Scaglia, Emma Halper, Leigh Scaglia, Gillian Halper and three step-grandchildren, Drew, Alec and Cate Steinberg.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Oct 8 at 11:15 a.m. at Temple Shalom, 259 Richards Ave., Norwalk.

Donations can be made to The Hole In The Wall Gang Camp, 555 Long Wharf Drive, New Haven, CT 06511.