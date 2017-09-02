Chamber Launches Business Networking Breakfasts

The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce (WWCC) has announced the launch of breakfast business networking meetings, the first one set for Tuesday Sept. 12 from 7 to 9 a.m.

Tentatively called the Chamber Morning Meet, the meetings will be held at Terrain Garden Café, 561 Post Road East, and are open to WWCC members and nonmembers, according to Matthew Mandell, WWCC executive director.

“We’re trying to give business people an opportunity to find synergies and an outlet to discuss what’s up with their company, the business climate, the town and even the state,” said Mandell.

“The goal is to find how to make our town even better for business and foster new collaborations while doing so.”

Mandell said the sessions will consist of a full breakfast in a round table format “to foster open interaction, exchange of ideas and new associations,” and that participation would be voluntary and there would be no constraints on who could attend.

“A number of business owners expressed their desire to find ways to get together with fellow members outside of the chamber’s higher-profile business expos or events such as the Slice of Saugatuck,” said Ron Holtz, a WWCC board member.

“I think we’ve all seen how getting together for breakfast conversation on a regular basis can lead to some great new business opportunities that might otherwise have been lost,” she added.

The cost is $20 for WWCC members and $25 for nonmembers, and preregistration is required. For information, visit http://www.westportwestonchamber.com.