Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce Tuesdays @ the Train, 5:30 pm Luciano Park, June 27, July 18, August 8
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Chamber Honors 1st Citizens, Young Entrepreneurs

WestportNow.com Image
The Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce tonight honored Jeff Wieser (l), CEO and president of Westport nonprofit Homes with Hope, and developer David Waldman (2nd r) with its annual 1st Citizen Award. Also honored were young entrepreneurs and high school students Aishah Avidu (2nd l) owner and operator Bar Bucha in Saugatuck, James O’Brien (3rd l), funder of Workshop Garden Technologies, which produces “food computers,” Phoebe Spear (c), a two-time cancer survivor who founded Phoebe’s Phriends, a nonprofit that raises money for pediatric cancer,  (all Staples students), and Remy Glick (not pictured), a Weston High School student who founded Ripped by Remy, which redesigns vintage clothing into new and creative pieces. Joining them in the picture are Matthew Mandell, executive director of the chamber, and Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe. Keynote speaker was Westporter David Pogue, personal technology correspondent for Yahoo News and contributor to “CBS Sunday Morning” among media outlets. The event took place at the Saugatuck Rowing Club and was catered by The Boathouse Restaurant at the club. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

       Share

Posted 06/13/17 at 10:11 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy