Chamber Honors 1st Citizens, Young Entrepreneurs



The Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce tonight honored Jeff Wieser (l), CEO and president of Westport nonprofit Homes with Hope, and developer David Waldman (2nd r) with its annual 1st Citizen Award. Also honored were young entrepreneurs and high school students Aishah Avidu (2nd l) owner and operator Bar Bucha in Saugatuck, James O’Brien (3rd l), funder of Workshop Garden Technologies, which produces “food computers,” Phoebe Spear (c), a two-time cancer survivor who founded Phoebe’s Phriends, a nonprofit that raises money for pediatric cancer, (all Staples students), and Remy Glick (not pictured), a Weston High School student who founded Ripped by Remy, which redesigns vintage clothing into new and creative pieces. Joining them in the picture are Matthew Mandell, executive director of the chamber, and Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe. Keynote speaker was Westporter David Pogue, personal technology correspondent for Yahoo News and contributor to “CBS Sunday Morning” among media outlets. The event took place at the Saugatuck Rowing Club and was catered by The Boathouse Restaurant at the club. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

