Chamber Honors 1st Citizens, Young Entrepreneurs

Tuesday, June 13, 2017
The Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce tonight honored Jeff Wieser (l), CEO and president of Westport nonprofit Homes with Hope, and developer David Waldman (2nd r) with its annual 1st Citizen Award. Also honored were young entrepreneurs and high school students Aishah Avidu (2nd l) owner and operator Bar Bucha in Saugatuck, James O’Brien (3rd l), funder of Workshop Garden Technologies, which produces “food computers,” Phoebe Spear (c), a two-time cancer survivor who founded Phoebe’s Phriends, a nonprofit that raises money for pediatric cancer, (all Staples students), and Remy Glick (not pictured), a Weston High School student who founded Ripped by Remy, which redesigns vintage clothing into new and creative pieces. Joining them in the picture are Matthew Mandell, executive director of the chamber, and Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe. Keynote speaker was Westporter David Pogue, personal technology correspondent for Yahoo News and contributor to “CBS Sunday Morning” among media outlets. The event took place at the Saugatuck Rowing Club and was catered by The Boathouse Restaurant at the club. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
Posted 06/13/17 at 10:11 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Pogue Looks Back on 10th Anniversary of iPhone
Previous entry: Old Hill Visitor
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East