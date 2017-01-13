Chamber Head: ‘Business is Good’

Thursday, January 12, 2017
Matthew Mandell, executive director of the Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, told the Y’s Men of Westport/Weston today that “business is good in Westport,” citing expansion of the commercial property grand list. He noted there have been some “bumps in the road,” pointing to the recent closings of Sperry, Chico’s and Neat. However, he said the chamber and the Downtown Merchants Association are working on ways to promote downtown in “new and unique ways.” Looking ahead, he said two pending issues could impact the Westport business community —- construction of a new shopping mall at I-95 Exit 15 in Norwalk and the potential rebuilding of the William F. Cribari Bridge in Saugatuck. Preserving the bridge will keep 18-wheel trucks off Westport roads and is “both a safety issue and one that could harm the businesses in Saugatuck,” Mandell said. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Larry Untermeyer for WestportNow.com
Posted 01/12/17 at 07:46 PM
Comments
Next entry: PoP Up Art Show Draws Crowd
Previous entry: Report: Wesporter Moving From ESPN Radio to TV
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy