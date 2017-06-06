Chamber Donates $7,000 to Dog-Related Nonprofits

Monday, June 05, 2017
The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce said today it donated $7,000 to dog-related nonprofits from last month’s Westport Dog Festival.
Recipients ranged from the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation to the Westport Police Department’s K-9 unit to TAILS, the Westport-based spay-neutering organization.
Donations are up $2,500 from last year, according to Matthew Mandell, executive director of the Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, key organizer of the event
“Not only was this a fun event for the 2,800 people and 700 plus dogs who attended, but we also get to help so many organizations with these donations,” Mandell said.
Donations went to six groups, the largest, $4,000, going to TAILS, which worked with the Chamber in running the festival.
The Police Department’s K-9 unit received $1,000, which Mandell said would be used for the care and training of service dogs.
The four remaining donations were $500 each, the first going to Fidelco, which gave a training demonstration at the festival of dogs being provided to wounded veterans.
Other $500 recipients were: the Emergency Animal Response Service (EARS) that aids distressed pets and wild animals; the Connecticut Humane Society; and Greenwich-based Adopt-a-Dog.
Posted 06/05/17 at 02:31 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Hearst Buys Westport Minuteman
Previous entry: Pot Legalization Measure Bogs Down in Partisan Feud
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East