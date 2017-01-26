Chamber Announces Photo Contest

The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce has announced it will hold another photo contest for the cover of its 2017-18 visitors and membership guide.

It said its 2015 contest received more 1,000 pictures from dozens of photographers, both amateur and professional. Westport resident Mark Litvinoff was the winner with his twilight photograph of the Levitt Pavilion.

Scores of runner up photos were used inside the guide to enhance the presentation of the 68-page booklet and map, said Matthew Mandell, executive director. Every winner received a credit in the guide.

“It was such a success, with so many participants and submissions, that we knew we were going to do it again, said Mandell “It’s a great community activity. I can’t wait to see what we get this time.”

Any resident or business person from Westport or Weston may submit what they believe is the “quintessential” photo that represents the community, he said.

Entries — one or any number — should be sent to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) with the subject line, “Photo Contest.” Deadline for submission is March 1.

Any questions about the contest or submissions should be sent Mandell via email or by calling the Chamber office at (203)227-9234.