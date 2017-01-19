CERT Prepares to Welcome New Volunteers



Volunteer members of Westport CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) gather tonight at the home of Ernie Heidelberg (l), CERT president, to prepare the annual training course for new members to be held Feb. 24-26. To volunteer for the service, which aids town first responders in emergencies, contact Heidelberg at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or visit http://www.westportcert.org. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

