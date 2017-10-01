Celebrating ‘Sex With Strangers’

Saturday, September 30, 2017
The Westport Country Playhouse tonight opened its latest production, “Sex With Strangers,” about the ways modern relationships are influenced by the internet. Getting together afterward to celebrate were stars Chris Ghaffari (l) a Yale School of Drama graduate and former Greenwich resident who plays the role of Ethan, and Juilliard-trained Jessica Love (r), a Broadway and off-Broadway performer, who plays Olivia. With them is director Katherine M. Carter. Written by Laura Eason, best known for her writing for TV’s “House of Cards,” the play runs through Oct. 14. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 09/30/17 at 10:55 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Sunday, October 1, 2017
Previous entry: WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 7 Forest Drive
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
BE YOUR BEST SELF
CONTACT US
to LEARN MORE
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Already too late.
Not too late.
@joshuawongcf
#JoshuaWong
#UmbrellaMovement
Adolfo's Umbrellas