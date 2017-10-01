Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Saturday, September 30, 2017

Celebrating ‘Sex With Strangers’

The Westport Country Playhouse tonight opened its latest production, “Sex With Strangers,” about the ways modern relationships are influenced by the internet. Getting together afterward to celebrate were stars Chris Ghaffari (l) a Yale School of Drama graduate and former Greenwich resident who plays the role of Ethan, and Juilliard-trained Jessica Love (r), a Broadway and off-Broadway performer, who plays Olivia. With them is director Katherine M. Carter. Written by Laura Eason, best known for her writing for TV’s “House of Cards,” the play runs through Oct. 14. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

