Celebrating Read Across America Day

Thursday, March 02, 2017
Students from Jane Garard’s first grade class at Coleytown Elementary School today celebrate the 16th annual National Education Association’s (NEA) Read Across America Day with Don Rebar, Westport Country Playhouse’s associate director of marketing, as he reads them Dr. Seuss’s “The Cat in the Hat.” The Read Across America program is an annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading on March 2, the birthday of children’s author Dr. Seuss. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 03/02/17 at 12:44 PM
Comments
Next entry: High Wind Advisory in Effect
Previous entry: Granger at the Movies: ‘The Salesman,’ ‘The LEGO Batman Movie,’ ‘The Great Wall’
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net