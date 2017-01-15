Celebrating Martin Luther King

Sunday, January 15, 2017
Students from the Regional Center for the Arts in Trumbull participated today in the 11th annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration at the Westport Country Playhouse. They performed a spoken-word piece,“A World That Listens,” written by the performers, based on King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” and directed by Wilheimine Hartog and Katier Sparer. Performers included Jahmelia Jarrett, Kaitlyn Oliva, Christina Boyle and Sarah Williams. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 01/15/17 at 05:57 PM
Comments
