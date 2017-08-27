Celebrating Coach Paul Lane’s 90th Birthday



Former Staples High School football quarterbacks who played Division One college football and coaches gathered on Soundview Drive today to celebrate Coach Paul Lane in advance of his 90th birthday, which will be in January 2018. His son, Skip said, “We may not be able to get the guys together in January so we decided to hold this celebration in the summer when all are available.” Pictured (front row, l-r) quarterbacks Jeff Willett (class of ’88 / Hampden-Sydney); Mac DeVito (‘97 / Temple), Hank Drought (‘74 / Army/Rutgers), Coach Paul Lane, Lance Lonergan (‘85 / Penn State), Skip Lane ( ‘79 / Ole Miss); (back row, l-r) - Tom Owen (coach and player), Saul Pollack (coach), Bo Hickey (coach) Drew Schuett (‘73 / Notre Dame, UVA), Tim Bensey (‘75 / San Diego State), Peter Lane (‘82 / UConn). (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

