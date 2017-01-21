Celebrating Chinese New Year



The Fairfield County Chapter of the Organization of Chinese Americans held two Chinese New Year celebrations of the Year of the Rooster, 4715 (which actuall y begins Jan. 28) at the Westport Woman’s Club today. According to Westport resident Steven Chin, president of the Fairfield County Chapter, the event “is an outreach to the community and demonstrates community spirit.” About 250 persons attended the second session. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

