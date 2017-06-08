Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
2017 YANKEE DOODLE FAIR JUNE 15TH – JUNE 18TH Sponsored by The Westport Woman’s Club 44 Imperial Avenue
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Thursday, June 08, 2017

Celebrating

WestportNow.com Image
Members of the Westport Center for Senior Activities Enhancement Committee celebrate today at their Town Hall meeting the Board of Finance Approval Wednesday night of $3.975 million for the expansion of the center. Officials said they anticipate work on the facility will begin in the fall of 2018. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

       Share

Posted 06/08/17 at 11:25 AM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: Comey for Lunch

Previous entry: Turtle Talk