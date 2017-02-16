Cederbaum Presents at Continuing Legal Ed Lunch

Thursday, February 16, 2017
Twenty-five local attorneys met today at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Joseph J. Clinton Post 399 on Riverside Avenue to hear attorney Eugene Cederbaum present at the first monthly Local Lunchtime CLE (Continuing Legal Education) sponsored by the Westport-Weston Chapter of the Connecticut Bar Association. He spoke about private roads and special taxing districts. The monthly CLE meetings are open to all attorneys who live or work in Westport or Weston. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 02/16/17 at 03:05 PM
Comments
