Carrying Special Olympics Torch

Friday, June 09, 2017
Sgt. Sereniti Dobson, who heads the Westport Police Detective Youth Division, today carries the Special Olympics torch along Post Road West. She was among more than 20 Westport police officers, including two department interns from Staples High School, who participated in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run to New Haven where the Special Olympics Games begin tonight. The Westport officers carried the torch on a 4.7-mile route along the Post Road from the Norwalk border to the Fairfield border. Today’s event was the 31st annual torch run. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
