Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
2017 YANKEE DOODLE FAIR JUNE 15TH – JUNE 18TH Sponsored by The Westport Woman’s Club 44 Imperial Avenue
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Friday, June 09, 2017

Carrying Special Olympics Torch

WestportNow.com Image
Sgt. Sereniti Dobson, who heads the Westport Police Detective Youth Division, today carries the Special Olympics torch along Post Road West. She was among more than 20 Westport police officers, including two department interns from Staples High School, who participated in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run to New Haven where the Special Olympics Games begin tonight. The Westport officers carried the torch on a 4.7-mile route along the Post Road from the Norwalk border to the Fairfield border. Today’s event was the 31st annual torch run.  (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 06/09/17 at 12:51 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy