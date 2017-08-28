Carol Medinger, 77

Carol Anne Medinger of Flat Rock, North Carolina, a former employee of the Westport school system, died Aug. 24 at Elizabeth House Hospice in Flat Rock. She was 77.

She was born in Montreal, Canada, to Alan and Kathleen Christie and was raised in Westchester County, New York. She graduated from Wellesley College in 1962.

A long career followed helping a generation of students with her warmth, advice and caring as a teacher, guidance counselor and school psychologist in Westport.

She and husband and Ron retired to Savannah, Georgia in 2000 where she was active in numerous church and community activities. They relocated to Flat Rock in 2015 where Carol continued her love of music with The Kenmure Chorus and enjoyed the many local performing arts; playing bridge and golf; and extensive travel and adventure with Ron.

She is survived by her husband Ron; his daughter, Allison Medinger Ballas, and son-in-law Dr. Steven Ballas of Canfield, Ohio; her sister, Janet Kathleen Hurd and husband Lee K. Hurd of Hanover, New Hampshire.; Five nieces, Mary Aram, Carol Kindle, Christie Thomas, Virginia Kieswetter and Megan Thomas. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Susan Christie Woodward.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 1:30 p.m. in Thos. Shepherd’s Church Street Chapel, Hendersonville followed by a Celebration of Carol’s life at the Kenmure Country Club at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Four Seasons Elizabeth House, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.