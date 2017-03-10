Carmela Klinga, 91

Friday, March 10, 2017
Carmela “Lucy” Klinga, a lifelong Westport resident, died March 7. She was 91.
Born March 18, 1925, she was a Christian woman who enjoyed life. She was an accomplished artist utilizing multiple mediums to capture portraits and still life paintings.
She enjoyed concerts at the Levitt Pavilion, a swim at the beach, and going to the Westport Center for Senior Activities. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend to many.
Her husband Edward and sister Dora predeceased her. She is survived by her four children: Edward Jr., John, Liz, and Tom, their spouses and seven grandchildren; Vincent, Luke, Peter, Judith, Griffin, Philip and Michael
Calling hours are on Monday, March 13 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East. A Christian Mass and burial will be held on Tuesday, March 14 at 10 a.m. at the Assumption Church, 98 Riverside Ave.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Assumption Church, 98 Riverside Ave, Westport, CT 06880 or to the Westport Center for Senior Activites, 21 Imperial Ave, Westport, CT 06880.
Comments
