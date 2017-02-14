Carl W. Mutrynowski, 74

Carl Walter Mutrynowski of Fairfield, a former school crossing guard and marina security guard in Westport, died Feb. 7 at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport. He was 74.



Carl Mutrynowski: school crossing guard. Contributed photo : school crossing guard.

Born Oct. 7, 1942 in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late Walter and Anna (Washinski) Mutrynowski. He was a resident of Fairfield for the past 66 years.

He attended Andrew Warde High School and graduated with the class of 1962. Following graduation, he worked for more than 30 years as a machinist for Avco/Lycoming/Textron until his retirement in 1997.

Once retired, he took part-time jobs for the Town of Westport, working as a crossing guard during the school year and as a security guard at the Westport Marina.

He loved interacting with the children at his crossing post and took his job seriously, making sure the children were safe. His love of the water and fishing served him well with his post at the Marina.

He enjoyed chatting with all the boat owners and visitors at the marina and sharing fish tales.

He also enjoyed the occasional visits to Foxwoods Casino and Mohegan Sun where he would make donations now and then.

He was a quiet man who did things his way. He was a good and loyal son, bother, uncle, and friend — always there whenever someone needed help. He never asked for anything in return. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him, including his brother, Allen Mutrynowski and his wife Barbara of Shelton; his nieces, Jennifer Falzone and Jessica Ligouri; and seven great nieces and nephews.

Friends may greet the family on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a service to be held at 11 a.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, Fairfield. His Interment will be held privately at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to, Marrakech, Inc. c/o Jay Korman, 6 Lunar Drive Woodbridge, CT 06525 a nonprofit organization that works with children and adults with disabilities across Connecticut.