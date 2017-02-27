Carbon Monoxide Alarm Causes Main St. Evacuation

Monday, February 27, 2017
A carbon monoxide alarm today caused the evacuation of Chase Bank, 184 Main St., and at least one adjoining business, according to reports from the scene.
The alarm came in shortly before 8:30 a.m., and bank employees were already waiting outside for firefighters.
Using meters, the firefighters found elevated carbon monoxide levels in the bank, the neighboring Papyrus store, and other businesses.
Westport EMS responded at the request of the fire scene commander.
Firefighters checking a rooftop unit found elevated levels of carbon monoxide, the reports said.
Posted 02/27/17 at 08:37 AM
Comments
