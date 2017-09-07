Car Seat Safety Day at Westport PD

Thursday, September 07, 2017
It was Car Seat Safety Day today at the Westport Police Department. Among those seeking a car seat checkup was Westport resident Lauren Schiller, mother of two boys, 7 and 1 ½. In addition to Westport officers, certified specialists were on hand from the Norwalk and Fairfield police departments and Yale-New Haven Hospital. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
