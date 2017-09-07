Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Thursday, September 07, 2017

Car Seat Safety Day at Westport PD

It was Car Seat Safety Day today at the Westport Police Department. Among those seeking a car seat checkup was Westport resident Lauren Schiller, mother of two boys, 7 and 1 ½. In addition to Westport officers, certified specialists were on hand from the Norwalk and Fairfield police departments and Yale-New Haven Hospital. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

