Car Into Water, Two Rescued

Saturday, February 25, 2017
UPDATE Screams from a woman in the Saugatuck River touched off a massive search and rescue operation tonight after a car went into the water in Westport’s Saugatuck section.
Firefighters pulled her from the water a short time later and a search was launched for her husband, according to emergency workers at the scene. He was found floating in the river about an hour and 20 minutes later. Their conditions were not known.
Diners from the riverside The Whelk Restaurant, 575 Riverside Ave., heard the woman’s screams and alerted police at about 7:39 p.m. Emergency workers located a car in the water on the other side of the river off the state boat ramp near the I-95 Bridge.
Police and fire units converged on the area, and eventually pulled the woman from the water and brought her ashore at the Saugatuck Rowing Club. A frantic search was then started for her husband.
While divers scoured the river near the boat ramp, an officer spotted the man floating in the water at the William F. Cribari Bridge and Imperial Avenue, not far away.
EMS personnel, who had staged at a command post set up at the nearby Engine Co. 4’s headquarters overlooking the river, responded and immediately began CPR and transported him to Norwalk Hospital.
It was not known why the car, reportedly with New York plates, went into the water. A heavy rain storm was moving through the area at about the time of the incident.
Firefighters donned water rescue suits and commandeered a boat from the Saugatuck Rowing Club to get the woman out of the swiftly moving water. The club is about a quarter mile north of where the car went into the water.
Taken to Norwalk Hospital, she was able to tell rescuers that her 70-year-old husband had been with her in the car.
The combined police and fire dive team was summoned to pull the car from the water. The Norwalk Fire Department fireboat also responded.
Police closed off the William F. Cribari Memorial Bridge to traffic as they searched for the missing man. It was opened shortly after 10 p.m.
A tow truck working with the dive team removed the vehicle from the water at 10:45 p.m.
Lt. David Farrell said no foul play is suspected, and the incident continues to be investigated by police.
Posted 02/25/17 at 09:15 PM
