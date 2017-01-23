Calm Before the Storm



The Ned Dimes Marina at Westport’s Compo Beach today was quiet before Monday’s forecasted rain and high winds. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning, coastal flood watch and advisory for the Westport area. It said up to 4 inches of rain and gusts to 70 mph are possible, especially along the coast. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Bob Eckman for WestportNow.com

