Calling All Innovators — Sixth Annual Maker Faire Set

Inventors and creative types of all stripes are being solicited for the sixth annual Maker Faire Westport scheduled for Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, at the Westport Library, organizers announced.





The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the library and Jesup Green, is being co-sponsored by the Westport Library and Remarkable STEAM, a Connecticut organization promoting innovation in science, technology, engineering, arts and math. The event is free and open to the public.

“Every year, we see the best, most creative people in the area at Maker Faire Westport,” says Mark Mathias, event founder and co-chairman and a Westport Board of Education member.

“With this year’s event theme of Earth, we expect to see even more amazing makers and their creations.”

He told the Board of Selectmen last week that this year’s Maker Faire — no longer known as the Mini Maker Faire — hopes to incorporate the new Bedford Square development and utilize the adjacent Church Lane.

According to Mathias, makers include artists, woodworkers, builders, musicians, people who sew, engineers, comedians, jugglers among others.

He said that all ages are welcome, and that students, hobbyists and even businesses are invited to showcase at the event.

Those interested in participating can apply online at: westport.makerfaire.com/call-for-makers.

The announcement from organizers says that Maker Faire Westport “has become a catalyst for tinkerers, artisans, engineers, schools, libraries, companies and communities.”

It adds that since its inception, more than 35,000 persons have attended. This year, organizers expect a record 10,000 attendees.

“We are excited that we can continue to provide a forum for our vibrant Maker community to share their creativity and concern for the Earth,” says Alex Giannini, the Westport Library’s manager of experiential learning and event co-chairman.

“Each year we are amazed by the growing impact Maker Faire Westport is having in our community,” he added. “This year will definitely be the best yet!”

According to Mathias, Maker Faire “is the largest single-day event in downtown Westport,” attracting people from the tri-state area.

“We are gratified with the reception from community we’ve had over the past five years,” Mathias said.

“We are pleased that not only our name, but our event theme are reflective of the positive impact we’re having on a larger scale.”

For further information, visit westport.makerfaire.com