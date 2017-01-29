Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Sunday, January 29, 2017

C. Steven Crosby, 65

C. Steven Crosby of Westport died Jan. 26 on his way home from work. He was 65.

WestportNow.com Image
C. Steven Crosby: financial executive. Contributed photo

Born in Charlotte, N.C., he was the son of the late Ottie and Vernon Crosby. He lived in Westport since 1998. 

He received his law degree from Wake Forest University and was currently working for Pricewaterhousecoopers in New York. 

He focused on helping PwC clients address challenges to their success across a broad spectrum of management consulting including strategy, operations, risk and regulatory compliance as well as technology solutions, data and analytics.

He was also one of the principal authors of PwC thought leadership including the PwC Global Private Banking/Wealth Management Survey and Wealth Management Infrastructure Survey. 

He has been featured on CNBC, Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal on key industry topics. He is a member of the Global Custodian Securities Services hall of fame.

His family was everything to him. He was a loving and devoted husband, a loving and caring father, a supportive friend and gentleman who has touched many lives. He was also an avid reader and a great thinker. 

He was quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to grow angry. He had incredible energy and gave it his all with everything in his life especially raising his children and being a devoted husband.

He was very generous with his time helping family and friends, giving advice on all sorts of subjects. 

He believed in giving back to his community and to his country. He was a JAG officer and served in the Army Reserve. He believed that freedom is not free and loved his country and everything it stands for. He was humble and kind.

He was the husband of Tina Crosby, father of Alex, John and Olivia, son-in-law of Alexandra and the late George Vrasidas, brother-in-law of Patti and Matthew Vrasidas, and uncle of Alexandra Vrasidas.

The family will receive friends on Monday, Jan. 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East. Friends are invited attend a funeral on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10:30 a.m. in the Saugatuck Congregational Church, 245 Post Road East. Interment will follow in Willowbrook Cemetery, 395 Main St.

Condolences for the family may be left at http://www.hardingfuneral.com. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, the Boy Scouts of America or American Heart Association.

