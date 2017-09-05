Buy Your Own Butler



Pop Up artist Howland Blackiston (r) and his wife Joy put the finishing touches today on his work, “Welcome home your lordship,” a silicone and mixed media work that is 67 inches tall It is one of the items in the Westport Artists Collective Fall Pop Up show on Wednesday at the Westport Arts Center. The show opens with a 6 to 8 p.m. reception, and works can be viewed through Saturday. There will be artists’ talk on Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Leslie LaSala for WestportNow.com

