Buy Your Own Butler

Tuesday, September 05, 2017
Pop Up artist Howland Blackiston (r) and his wife Joy put the finishing touches today on his work, “Welcome home your lordship,” a silicone and mixed media work that is 67 inches tall It is one of the items in the Westport Artists Collective Fall Pop Up show on Wednesday at the Westport Arts Center. The show opens with a 6 to 8 p.m. reception, and works can be viewed through Saturday. There will be artists’ talk on Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Leslie LaSala for WestportNow.com
Posted 09/05/17 at 04:19 PM Permalink
Comments
Previous entry: Malloy: Prepare Now for a Storm Emergency
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East