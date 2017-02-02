Busy Power Line Changes

Thursday, February 02, 2017
Workers from Eversource Energy were busy today on electrical work prior to the scheduled replacement of the Saugatuck Island Bridge. Built in 1929, the Harbor Road Bridge to Saugatuck Shores was heavily damaged by Hurricane Sandy in 2012. The new bridge will be paid for with a $1,302,225 Pre-Disaster Mitigation grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) (75 percent of the cost), supplemented by state funds. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Irene Penny for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/02/17 at 04:23 PM
