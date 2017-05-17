Busy Day at Elvira’s

Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Elvira’s at Westport’s Old Mill was busy today as temperatures soared into the summer-like upper 80s.The store is currently open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., but as the season progresses, it will be open until 8 p.m. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Phyllis Groner for WestportNow.com
