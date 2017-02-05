Busiest Day of the Year at Calise’s

Sunday, February 05, 2017
Carmine Cenatiempo (l)), owner of Calise’s Deli. 734 Post Road East, and Alex Guerra, cook, today look over some of the pre-ordered platter arrangements for Super Bowl Sunday parties. “Today is the busiest Sunday of the year for us,” said Guerra. “The most popular orders are for our antipasto platter, the cheese-meat-crackers platter, the cold cuts platter, and we sold seven 6-foot grinders.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/05/17 at 12:36 PM
Comments
Previous entry: Ronald J. Swenn, 81
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy